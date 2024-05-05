Legon Cities under scrutiny for uniform clash in Asante Kotoko match

Legon Cities are facing repercussions from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following their decision to use orange strips during their recent 2-0 defeat against Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League.

The match, which saw both teams donning jerseys with a striking resemblance, sparked controversy and disrupted the flow of the game.

Consequently, Legon Cities was compelled to change their shorts and socks to blue in the second half to mitigate confusion and facilitate better identification of players.

In response to this incident, the GFA has charged Legon Cities with a breach of Sections 16(1)(b) and 34(6)(d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations.

It is alleged that the club's refusal to alter their strips constituted misconduct, tarnishing the reputation of the sport. Legon Cities have been given until Wednesday, May 8th, to respond to these charges.

Meanwhile, in the match itself, Steven Mukwala and Nurudeen Yussif Mohammed secured the goals for Asante Kotoko, sealing their victory over Legon Cities.