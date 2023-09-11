GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

Legon Cities unveil home and away kits for 2023/23 football season 

Published on: 11 September 2023
Legon Cities unveil home and away kits for 2023/23 football season 

 

Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities have unveiled their home and away kits for the 2023/24 football season.

The Royals continue with their kit sponsorship deal with Strike Ghana for another season.

In a post on the club's social media handles to unveil the team's home and away kits read

"We are delighted to announce that STRIKE GHANA is our Official Kit Sponsor for the 2023/24 season. They will produce both player and replica jersey versions. Welcome to Royalty, STRIKE!"

Legon Cities will host Karela United in their first game of the 2023/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League on September 17.

 

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more