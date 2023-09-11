Legon Cities unveil home and away kits for 2023/23 football season 

Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities have unveiled their home and away kits for the 2023/24 football season.

The Royals continue with their kit sponsorship deal with Strike Ghana for another season.

In a post on the club's social media handles to unveil the team's home and away kits read

"We are delighted to announce that STRIKE GHANA is our Official Kit Sponsor for the 2023/24 season. They will produce both player and replica jersey versions. Welcome to Royalty, STRIKE!"

𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋!! We are delighted to announce that S⃨T⃨R⃨I⃨K⃨E⃨ G⃨H⃨A⃨N⃨A⃨ is our Official Kit Sponsor for the 2023/24 season. They will produce both player and replica jersey versions. Welcome to Royalty, S⃨T⃨R⃨I⃨K⃨E⃨! 💪🏾👑#CitiesStrike | #LCFC pic.twitter.com/CxJ7WmmYLX — Legon Cities FC (@LegonCitiesFC) September 11, 2023

𝐉𝐄𝐑𝐒𝐄𝐘 𝐔𝐏𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄!!! Our safe pair of hands will don these beautiful wears in the 23/24 season. Obviously designed and brought forth by S⃨T⃨R⃨I⃨K⃨E⃨ G⃨H⃨A⃨N⃨A⃨😍💪🏾#CitiesStrike || #LCFC pic.twitter.com/Hlpb2Z95oP — Legon Cities FC (@LegonCitiesFC) September 11, 2023

Legon Cities will host Karela United in their first game of the 2023/23 betPawa Ghana Premier League on September 17.