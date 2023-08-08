Legon Cities unveil Paa Kwesi Fabin as head coach

Legon Cities have unveiled Paa Kwesi Fabin as head coach of club ahead of the start of the 2023/24 season.

The experienced gaffer will stair the affairs of the club with the aim of developing young talents and making them a competitive side for the Premier League.

He signed a two-year deal to join the Royals after leaving Aduana Stars.

Fabin, who previously managed Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars, explained his decision for taking up the job.

"After the Aduana job, I had wanted to take a rest especially to stay away from the Premier league," he said.

"However, after Legon Cities contacted me and I saw their project, I wanted to take up the challenge.

"I don't think its a low pressure job. I like working with young guys and this is what the team has asked me to do, and we can also be a selling team and to do well in the league."

The Ghana Premier League will begin in September.