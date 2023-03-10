Legon Cities winger Jonah Attuquaye joins Latvia side FK Auda

Legon Cities forward Jonah Attuquaye has completed his move to Latvian side FK Auda.

Attuquaye completed the move on Thursday after signing a long-term contract with details of the contract undisclosed.

Attuquaye had been a key player for Legon Cities, featuring in both striker and winger positions.

He scored two goals in 13 games for the club in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season.

A statement on FK Auda’s website confirmed the transfer: “Another footballer who joined 'Auda' is Jonah Attuquaye.

“The 22-year-old Ghanaian joins the Green-Blacks from his native Legon Cities FC, where he played both as a striker and as a winger.”

Attuquaye was part of the Black Galaxies team that suffered group stage exit at the just-ended 2022 CHAN tournament in Algeria.

He joined Legon Cities from Berekum Chelsea in the 2019/2020 season and has now made the move to Europe to further his career.