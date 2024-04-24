Leicester boss hails unity with fans following Fatawu Issahaku's hat-trick heroics

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca has praised the strong bond between his players, including Fatawu Issahaku, and the club's supporters.

His remarks came in the wake of Issahaku's remarkable hat-trick during Tuesday's commanding 5-0 triumph over Southampton, as the Foxes edge closer to securing promotion back to the Premier League.

"The synergy that we create this year between the players and the fans is fantastic," stated Maresca. "After relegation, it's not easy, but the effort that they are doing all season to bring this club again [into the] Premier League has been unbelievable."

Issahaku's hat-trick, accompanied by goals from Wilfried Ndidi and Jamie Vardy, sealed a resounding victory for Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

The pivotal moment occurred in the 25th minute when Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall assisted Fatawu with a precise pass, enabling him to calmly slot the ball past Alex McCarthy. Despite Southampton's protests regarding a potential foul and offside in the build-up, the goal was awarded.

Leicester maintained their dominance after halftime, with Ndidi heading in a cross from Stephy Mavididi just after the hour mark to extend their lead. Fatawu then showcased his prowess with a brilliant strike from outside the box for his second goal.

The winger turned provider for Leicester's fourth goal, delivering a low cross for Vardy to convert at the near post. Fatawu completed his hat-trick in style, finishing off Vardy's cross to cap off a swift counter-attack.

Currently on loan from Sporting Lisbon, the 20-year-old Fatawu has impressed in the Championship this season, amassing six goals and 12 assists.

Leicester's victory places them on the cusp of promotion, requiring just one more win, which they aim to secure against Preston next Monday night.