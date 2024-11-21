Leicester boss Steve Cooper vows stronger return for injured star Fatawu Issahaku

Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku faces an uphill battle after sustaining an ACL injury during Ghana's AFCON 2025 qualifier against Angola.

The 20-year-old, a rising star for both Leicester City and the Black Stars, underwent successful surgery but is set to be sidelined for six months.

Leicester City boss Steve Cooper remains optimistic about Fatawu’s recovery, stating, “We were enjoying being on his journey in the Premier League and he was showing the potential he has. It’s only a pause. We’ll make sure, as difficult as this is for him, that he comes back being a stronger player and person," "With the mentality he has, I think that’ll be the case."

The injury is a significant setback for Leicester, as Fatawu was poised for a standout season following his impressive performances last year.

Despite the challenge, Fatawu’s determination and the unwavering support from his club hint at a bright future. Leicester and Ghanaian fans alike eagerly await the winger’s triumphant return to the pitch.

For now, the focus shifts to recovery as both team and country rally behind their young star.