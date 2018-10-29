Leicester City ace Daniel Amartey's horrific injury not serious as feared, out for two months

Leicester City's Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey's injury is not serious as initially feared and his agent insists he could be back to action within two months.

Photographs online appear to suggest Amartey has suffered a break and fears are he will probably not play again this season after Saturday's Premier League match with West Ham.

Leicester boss Claude Puel confirmed that Daniel Amartey was taken to hospital after suffering a suspected broken leg during the draw with West Ham on Saturday night.

Amartey had to be carried from the pitch on a stretcher during the closing stages of the Premier League game at the King Power Stadium.

After receiving oxygen from medics, the 23-year-old midfielder, who played as a right-back against the Hammers, left the field with his left leg in a brace after appearing to get his studs caught in the turf.

Despite the fear of a long absence for the player, his agent Yussif Chibsah has revealed that the defender could return to action by the turn of the year.

"The injury is not as a serious as we thought earlier. He will probably be back in two months time," Chibsah told Fox Fm on Monday.

The low of Amartey’s injury came shortly after the high of Wilfred Ndidi scoring a last-minute equaliser for Leicester, who had been behind since Fabian Balbuena’s strike after half an hour.

Ndidi’s goal rescued Leicester from a third straight Premier League loss, a defeat which would have been scrutinised further following Puel’s decision to drop Jamie Vardy.