Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers unsure of Daniel Amartey return date

Published on: 15 April 2019
Daniel Amartey

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers is unsure when injured Daniel Amartey will be making a return to the pitch.

Amartey suffered a nasty injury in October 2018 and had a broken leg.

He was scheduled to make a return last month [March] after he was estimated to be out for eight weeks with a fractured bone.

But it is turning out that Amartey’s ankle injury that will keep him out for the foreseeable future.

''Daniel is obviously with the medical and sports science team so we’ll see how that goes between now and the end of the season,'' Rodgers said ahead of last Friday's clash against Newcastle United.

