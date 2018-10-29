Leicester City boss Claude Puel confirms Daniel Amartey’s suspected bone break

Leicester boss Claude Puel confirmed that Daniel Amartey was taken to hospital after suffering a suspected broken leg during the draw with West Ham on Saturday night.

The Ghana international had to be carried from the pitch on a stretcher during the closing stages of the Premier League game at the King Power Stadium.

After receiving oxygen from medics, the 23-year-old midfielder, who played as a right-back against the Hammers, left the field with his left leg in a brace after appearing to get his studs caught in the turf.

Puel said the club are awaiting news about the extent of the injury, he said in his post-match press conference: “My first thoughts are for Daniel, I hope it is not a serious injury, of course.

“He will have an exam and we will see after. He has gone to the hospital, of course.

“He had a strong game and battled for the team. He won his battles and then sacrificed himself to save an opportunity.”

Photographs online appear to suggest Amartey has suffered a break and fears are he will probably not play again this season. However, Puel would not be drawn on that, saying: “I can’t have an opinion. We will wait for news.”