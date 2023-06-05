Leicester City confirm departure of defender Daniel Amartey after seven-year stint

Leicester City announced on Monday that Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey will be leaving the club upon the expiration of his current contract at the end of June.

As a result, Amartey will be available to join another club on a free transfer.

Sources indicate that Amartey has reached an agreement to join Turkish giants Besiktas. The details of the transfer are expected to be finalised soon.

Amartey, who joined Leicester City from Danish club Copenhagen in 2016 for a reported fee of up to £6 million, had an immediate impact at the club. He played a crucial role in helping Leicester City secure an unexpected Premier League title in his debut season.

During his time with Leicester City, Amartey made over 100 appearances for the club, scoring two goals. His contributions were instrumental in the team's recent achievements, including winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield in 2021.

Following Leicester City's relegation from the Premier League, Amartey expressed his desire to seek a new challenge away from the club. Despite reported interest from Italian clubs AC Milan and Inter Milan, the 28-year-old defender has opted to continue his career with Besiktas.

Besiktas, known as one of Turkey's most prominent clubs, have been engaged in discussions with Amartey and are close to finalising the transfer agreement.

The exact terms and conditions of the transfer have not been disclosed at this time.