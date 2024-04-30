Leicester City confirm Fatawu Issahaku as Men's Young Player of the Year

Leicester City officially named Ghana international Abdul Fatawu as their Men's Young Player of the Year during the club's annual awards ceremony held at the King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

On loan from Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon, the talented midfielder impressed fans with his impressive performances throughout the 2023/24 season.

Fatawu contributed significantly to Leicester City's championship campaign, scoring seven goals and providing 13 assists since joining the squad.

Notably, his performance shined brightest in a 5-0 triumph over Southampton, contributing with a stunning hat-trick and setting up striker Jamie Vardy's goal.

Additionally, Fatawu played a vital role in the decisive 3-0 win against Preston North End, securing the league title for Leicester City.

Following such spectacular displays, the Midlands outfit plans to exercise their buy option worth an estimated â‚¬17 million ($18.9 million) to secure Fatawu's services permanently.

It seems likely that the promising midfield dynamo will remain a fixture at the King Power Stadium for years to come.