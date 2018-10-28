Leicester City ace Daniel Amartey's Instagram post seems to downplay severity of horrific injury

Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey seems to have allayed fears about the horrific injury he suffered during Saturday's 1-1 draw with West Ham United in the English Premier League.

The 23-year-old was in severe pain when his leg buckled underneath him.

Amartey's injury was extremely graphic and appears to be very serious and he ended up getting stretchered off of the field.

He looked to have caught his studs in the turf as he turned and twisted his leg badly.

Amartey received oxygen on the pitch before being stretchered off.

Hours after the incident, He posted on his Instagram: ''God I thank You.''