Leicester City decline late call-up for Fatawu Issahaku to join Black Stars

Leicester City have reportedly rejected a last-minute invitation from the Ghanaian national team for winger Fatawu Issahaku to join the Black Stars.

Although Issahaku was not initially included in the 25-man squad announced on Saturday, there were reports of a belated invitation extended to the player. However, this invitation has been turned down by his new club, Leicester City.

Issahaku recently joined Leicester City on loan from Sporting Lisbon and made a notable impression during his debut over the weekend. Despite his promising start, Leicester City have chosen to retain him during the international window, opting to have him train with the available players at the club.

Black Stars are set to face the Central African Republic in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday, where a draw would be sufficient to secure qualification for the tournament in Ivory Coast. Following this crucial match, Ghana will engage in a friendly against Liberia on the following Tuesday.

The 19-year-old has scored one goal in 14 appearances for the Black Stars since his debut in 2021. He was included in the squad for the 2022 World Cup and made a brief appearance in the last game against Uruguay.