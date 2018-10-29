Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey pays tribute to chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

Leicester City's Ghana defender Daniel Amartey has paid tribute to club chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha after he died in a helicopter crash on Saturday.

The Thai, two members of his staff, the pilot and a passenger were killed shortly after the helicopter took off from the King Power Stadium following Leicester’s 1-1 stalemate with West Ham.

And Amartey, who suffered a serious injury during the match, offered his wishes from his hospital bed.

"Thank you, everyone, for your encouraging words of support but devastating to come out of a successful surgery to learn about our chairman who has meant so much for this club and for all of us players. My prayers go out to your family boss," Amartey wrote on his Instagram page.

Following Leicester's 1-1 Premier League home draw with West Ham United on Saturday, the helicopter collected its passengers from the pitch but then reportedly spiralled out of control and crashed in the car park of the King Power Stadium.

Srivaddhanaprabha bought Leicester in 2010 for £39m, cleared their debts and saw the club win promotion to the top flight four years later.

The Foxes then beat odds of 5000-1 to claim the Premier League title in 2015-16 in one of the greatest sporting stories of all time.