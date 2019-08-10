Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey ready for Premier League opener against Wolves

Ghana defender Daniel Amartey is set for Leicester City's Premier League opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

The 24-year-old took part in the team's final training on Friday and will be hoping to feature against Wolves at the King Power Stadium.

He has been part of Brendan Rodgers' pre-season preparations after recovering fully from a horrible injury.

Amartey broke his ankle and had to undergo surgery which ended the previous season abruptly and ruled him out of Ghana's Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

He will hope to stay fit and be a key member under Rodgers this season.