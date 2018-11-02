Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey ruled out for four months with ankle injury

Leicester City head coach Claude Puel has confirmed defender Daniel Amartey has undergone a successful surgery on his ankle and is set to sit out of action for four months.

The defender, 23, was carried from the pitch on a stretcher after twisting his left ankle in injury time of Leicester's 1-1 stalemate with West Ham last weekend.

“Daniel has had surgery,” said Puel. “It was a success, but he will not be available normally for four months.

“I was with sadness after the game to Daniel because he sacrificed himself for the team. We lost Daniel, but of course, after what’s happened, it’s another thing, another grief.”

Amartey had established himself as City's first choice right-back of late.