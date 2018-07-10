Leicester City hand chance to academy players to challenge Amartey's team-mates

Leicester City boss Claude Puel has handed an opportunity to several developmental squad players to challenge the senior team.

There are currently a number of academy boys who have started pre-season with the team.

The move is aimed at given an opportunity to the youngsters to stake claim in the team ahead of the new season.

Puel says there are currently 12 absentees - the 10 World Cup stars, plus Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani - meaning Daniel Amartey has now arrived for pre-season training.

“All of the training camps are important, but it's a good opportunity for some young players, some Academy players to come with us and it will be a good opportunity for us know the experienced players in different training sessions," Puel told LCFC.com.

“With 12 international players coming back later, step-by-step they will come back with us. It's a good opportunity for young players to show their quality and perhaps to come for the future with the squad."

The Foxes started preparations for the 2018/19 campaign with fitness and conditioning work at the Belvoir Drive on Monday.