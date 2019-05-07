Leicester City linked with Benfica defender as replacement for injured Amartey

Leicester City have been heavily linked with Benfica defender Andre Almeida as replacement for injured Ghana international Daniel Amartey.

Amartey has been out since October last year, after picking an injury in Leicester City's 1-1 draw with West Ham at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes were linked with the defender in January during former manager Claude Puel's reign but failed to sign the Portuguese defender.

However, Record a newspaper based in Portugal, report City are at the top of a list of interested parties, claiming that the club saw an approach blocked two years ago and say the reason a move wasn't forthcoming last season was because they ' failed to match Benfica's demands '.

Omar Elabdellaoui, another right-back, has also been linked with a move to the King Power Stadium, with Danny Simpson's contract expiring this summer and Daniel Amartey recovering from injury.

Amartey's contract with Leicester will end in the summer of 2022.

He joined the 2015/16 Premier League champions from Danish giants FC Copenhagen.