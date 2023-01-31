GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Leicester City loan Ghanaian striker Nathan Opoku to Belgian sister club

Published on: 31 January 2023
Leicester City have loaned Nathan Opoku to Belgian sister club OH Leuven immediately after signing the Ghanaian striker.

This is to let the 21-year-old adjust to European football, having arrived from the United States.

Opoku made an impression in the United States while playing for Syracuse University, where he scored 11 goals and assisted on eight others in 25 appearances last season.

Opoku's goals helped Syracuse win the National Collegiate Athletic Association championship in December. He opened the scoring in the final, which they won on penalties.

Syracuse noticed Opoku's talent after he scored 19 goals in 19 games for Lindsey Wilson College.

Opoku is being groomed by the Foxes to be a long-term replacement for Jamie Vardy.

And they want to put him to the test in Europe with OH Leuven, who are 10th in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League.

On Saturday, he could make his debut against RFC Searing.

