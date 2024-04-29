Leicester City loanee Nathan Opoku suffers double leg fracture, faces lengthy recovery

Leicester City loanee Nathan Opoku faces an extended spell on the sidelines after sustaining a double leg fracture during a collision in Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with Westerlo while on loan at sister club OH Leuven.

"Thanx everyone for the messages. I would like to especially thank the doctors at AZ Herentals Hospital and the medical staff at Leuven for the successful surgery and for helping me on to the path to recovery. Looking forward to being back on the pitch stronger than ever," Opoku wrote on Instagram following the surgery.

Opoku, who came on as a late substitute, was stretchered off just six minutes later and immediately transported to the hospital.

In a statement on Wednesday, Leuven confirmed the severity of the injury: "After a duel with Westerlo goalkeeper Nick Gillekens, newly substituted Nathan Opoku suffered a serious injury. The attacker had to be carried off the field on a stretcher and was taken to hospital for further examination. It became clear that Opoku had suffered a double leg fracture. The attacker is still undergoing surgery today. A long rehabilitation awaits Opoku. Get well soon Nathan, we are thinking of you."

Opoku’s teammates were visibly affected by the incident, with midfielder Siebe Schrijvers expressing the team's dismay: "Disappointment prevails after Opoku's injury. We immediately saw that it was very serious. Then you no longer think about playing football."

This injury marks another setback in Opoku’s tenure at Leuven, where he has endured a challenging campaign, starting just nine times and scoring two goals.

His loan spell comes after he netted three times at the end of last season, having been loaned out by City in January immediately after signing from Syracuse University.

Leuven themselves are currently competing in the European competition play-off round of the Belgian First Division after narrowly avoiding the relegation round.