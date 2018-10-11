Leicester City manager Claud Puel details Amartey's best position

Leicester City manager Claud Puel has opened up on Daniel Amartey's best role as the Ghanaian struggles to lock down regular place in the team.

The 23-year-old arrived at the King Power Stadium as one of the most highly-rated midfielders in the Danish league.

The former Inter Allies defender then became a centre-back for his country Ghana. But City boss Claude Puel has decided Daniel Amartey is now a right-back.

Amrtey’s versatility has been valuable to the club but a hindrance to his attempts to cement a starting spot in the City line-up. However, Puel is convinced that as a right-back Amartey has a bright future and can now settle into the role.

Ricardo Pereira was recruited by City in the summer to provide more options at full-back after Puel turned him from a winger into a right-back at Nice, but the Portugal international has been more effective back in his traditional position, leaving Amartey to become City’s first choice on the right side of defence.

Puel revealed Amartey had become so frustrated with his lack of first-team games previously that he had requested a loan move.

“Daniel is a right-back for me,” said Puel. “He is strong and he plays well in this position.

“It was a challenge for him from the beginning. He wanted to go on loan but I kept going and insisted to keep him to try to find the right position for him.

“I think he has all the right attributes to play right-back. Of course he needs to correct some details or some tactical things with the start of the ball and his anticipation, different things. It is normal.

“I think it is important when we see a player to try to use him in the best position.

“Of course he can play centre-back and in midfield but the right attributes to play his best performance for me is at right-back. He can give his best.

“He plays well with strength and he wins his duels and he starts well with the ball. He has quality passes between the lines and he is interesting. He gives a good solidity and a good impact in our team.

“If he continues like this he will become a fantastic right-back.

“He has all the fantastic attributes for this and it is important to give a position without moving him to this position this time, as a centre-back, and that position another time, as a midfielder, then as right-back.

“It is important for me to say now you are a right-back and now develop all the necessary game for this position.

“He works in training on his quality delivering crosses, for example, because it is new.

“With work he will arrive to give his best in this position.”