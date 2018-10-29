Leicester City manager Claude Puel hopes Daniel Amartey injury is not serious

Claude Puel hopes the injury suffered by Ghana defender Daniel Amartey late in Leicester City's Premier League stalemate against West Ham on Saturday is not as serious as it appeared.

The 23-year-old was carried from the pitch on a stretcher after twisting his left ankle in injury time.

Leicester manager Puel said: "I hope it is not as a serious as we think. He will have to have an examination."

Amartey has made nine appearances for the Foxes this season, starring more at the right back position.