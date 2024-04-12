Leicester City manager defends Fatawu Issahaku and teammates over missed chances

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca has shown support for his players, including Ghana youngster Fatawu Issahaku, following their recent struggles in front of goal.

Maresca defended his team's performance during a press conference ahead of their upcoming fixture against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, April 13 at 19:00 GMT.

Despite a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Millwall in their previous match, Maresca urged his squad to focus on the future and learn from their mistakes.

Addressing the missed opportunities, Maresca emphasised the human element of football.

“We had Stephy Mavididi after five minutes, Kel (Kelechi Iheanacho), Pat (Patson Daka), Ricky (Ricardo Pereira), Abdul [Fatawu], Yunus [AkgÃ¼n],” Maresca remarked. “But it’s football. You don’t score; they score. But we are not worried about the goal we conceded or the chances we miss.”

"They are human beings. They are players and they want to score goals."

He acknowledged that while players always aim to capitalise on chances, sometimes they fall short.

Reflecting on Leicester City's position at the top of the Championship standings, Maresca acknowledged the tightening competition. Despite holding a once-commanding lead, they now find themselves level on points with second-placed Ipswich Town, albeit with a game in hand.

The Foxes are determined to finish high up the Championship table as they aim to regain their Premier League status having suffered demotion from the top-flight last season.

Issahaku who is currently on loan from Sporting CP is determined to assist the team to achieve their goal in the current season and hope for a permanent stay.