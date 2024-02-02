Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca expresses excitement as Fatawu Issahaku set to return 

Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed the return of Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku to action this weekend, expressing his excitement about the teenager's abilities.

Issahaku had been suspended for the last three matches after receiving a red card in an English Championship game against Coventry.

Ahead of Leicester City's upcoming clash against Stoke City, Maresca expressed his happiness about Issahaku's availability for selection.

The manager emphasised the importance of the Black Stars winger, highlighting his ability to create danger and make things happen in the attacking third.

"He’s a very important player, he gives us this kind of winger that we love. He creates danger and you can smell that something is going to happen, so we’re very happy to have him back for tomorrow’s game,” Enzo Maresca said.

The 19-year-old, who joined Leicester City on loan at the beginning of the season, has made a significant impact with two goals and seven assists in 23 Championship appearances. Issahaku is eager to contribute to Leicester City's quest to return to the Premier League following their demotion last season.

The Stoke City vs. Leicester City match is scheduled to kick off at 3 pm on Saturday, February 3. Issahaku's return adds an exciting dimension to the Foxes' attacking prowess as they aim for success in the Championship.