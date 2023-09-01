Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca extols Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's qualities

Leicester City manager, Enzo Maresca believes Ghanaian youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has what it takes to help the club return to the English Premier League.

The 19-year-old winger joined the former English Premier League champions on loan from Sporting Lisbon in the summer transfer window.

The move is subject to league and international clearance.

However, ahead of the game against Hull City in the English Champions, Maresca explained the decision to bring the former Ghana U20 star to the King Power stadium.

"He's very good in one v one situations and he is very quick. He was born in 2004, so he still needs some time but hopefully, for sure, he is going to help us," he said during the pre-match presser.

Issahaku struggled to gain a foothold in Ruben Amorim's Sporting Lisbon's first team despite appearing in some big games, including in the UEFA Champions League against Tottenham Hotspurs last season.

The move is expected to help him gain more play time as he continues his development.