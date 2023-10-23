Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca happy after Fatawu Issahaku nets debut goal

Leicester City manager, Enzo Maresca has shared his excitement for Ghanaian winger, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, after scoring his debut goal in the English Championship.

The 18-year-old is currently on loan from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon, and the winger seems to have rediscovered his form, enjoying consistent game time.

Issahaku has started the last three games in the Championship as Leicester stretch their winning run to eight matches.

On Saturday, the former Steadfast FC player netted his first goal in the comeback win against Swansea City.

“Abdul was on the other side and then in the second half, he was forward. They are small details. I’m happy for both of them (Fatawu and Stephy Mavididi)," said Maresca after the game.

Matt Grimes gave Swansea City the lead early in the game, but Jannik Vestagaard levelled before half-time. Issahaku gave the Foxes the lead with Kelechi Iheanacho sealing the win late in the game.