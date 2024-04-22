Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca happy for Fatawu Issahaku after starring in West Brom win

Leicester City manager, Enzo Maresca is delighted with the performance of Ghanaian youngster, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, after starring in the hard-fought win over West Bromwich Albion.

Isaahaku, who is on loan from Sporting Lisbon, delivered the match-winning assist after taking on his marker before sending in a cross which was met by veteran forward Jamie Vardy.

Leicester are closing in on a quick return to the Premier League after returning back to the top of the English Championship table.

“We tried to attract them in our side and to play some long balls for Stephy Mavididi, for Abdul Fatawu, it was just the plan of the game. I’m very, very happy for him (Ndidi), very happy for all of them. We have no doubt about Jamie, absolutely," said Maresca after the game.

Wilfred Ndidi opened the scoring for Leicester in the 22nd minute, capitalising on a rebound in the box to fire the ball into the roof of the net.

Issahaku showcased his creative prowess by delivering a beautifully lofted cross into the box, which met by Vardy.

Despite West Bromwich Albion pulling one back in the 76th minute through Jed Wallace, Leicester held on to secure the victory.

The win keeps Leicester City at the top of the table with 91 points from 43 games. Their next challenge will be against fourth-placed Southampton.