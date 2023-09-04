Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca impressed with Fatawu Issahaku's debut display

Leicester City manager, Enzo Maresca has lauded Ghanaian youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku for his performance in the game against Hull City.

Issahaku climbed off the bench to impress on his debut, coming close with his strike hitting the post late in the game.

Despite Leicester suffering defeat at Filbert Way following a Liam Delap winner for Hull City, Maresca believes the international break came at the right time for players like Issahaku to settle.

“He is that kind of player who is very good in one vs. one,” said Maresca after the game. “He has quality, but he arrived only three days ago and the season is very long.

“[Who plays] depends week after week about the game and how they are and sometimes some of them are better, sometimes some of them are a little bit tired, but this is normal.

“Many players will go with their international teams. I think the break is good because it gives us the opportunity to refresh and to recover energy after we played seven games in a short space of time.”

The 19-year-old is on a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon.