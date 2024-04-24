Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca praises 'fantastic' Fatawu Issahaku after hat-trick heroics

Leicester City manager, Enzo Maresca, has applauded Ghanaian forward Abdul Fatawu Issahaku following his performance against Southampton in the English Championship.

The 20-year-old winger netted his first career hat-trick to place the Foxes within a win of returning to the Premier League. Issahaku also served an assist as Leicester tore apart the Saints 5-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Despite praising the effort of the entire team, Maresca described Issahaku's display as fantastic.

“His performance was fantastic,” the Italian said on Fatawu. “But I think all the team was very good. We would like to score goals always, but the opponent is always there. We took our chances tonight," he added.

“I don’t think it was our best performance. I think we had some games in which we played better than tonight, but in the end, most of the time people will judge the result and 5-0 but we analyse the complete performance.”

Issahaku is on loan from Portuguese outfit Sporting Lisbon but Leicester have the option of making the move a permanent one at the end of the season.

The talented winger has scored six goals and provided 12 assists in the ongoing campaign.