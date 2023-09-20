Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca says Fatawu Issahaku not 100% fit

Leicester City manager, Enzo Maresca, has given an update on the fitness status of Ghan international Fatawu Issahaku ahead of Wednesday's Championship match against Norwich.

The winger recently joined the Foxes from Sporting Lisbon in search of playing time and has made two appearances for the club, coming on as a substitute against Hull City and Southampton FC.

Before his move to England, Issahaku had not played full 90-minute games since the AFCON U23 Cup of Nations.

Manager Enzo Maresca provided insight into the fitness levels of Issahaku and other players, including Stephy Mavidi and Yunus Akgun.

"The only thing I can say is that Stephy Mavidi, Yunus Akgun, and Abdul Fatawu, all of them arrived here not 100 percent fit," stated Maresca ahead of an upcoming match against Norwich City.

He further elaborated, "In terms of Yunus, he came to a different country with a different tempo. After three or four days, he said it’s completely different from Turkey. But it’s the same in Italy and Spain. For Abdul, exactly the same. He played 90 minutes for the last time in June."

Maresca acknowledged Issahaku's potential, mentioning, "You can see that he has something good. He hit the post against Hull. He lost some balls but sometimes you can see in one vs. one that he is very dangerous. But he needs step by step to improve. And hopefully, they will all be at 100 percent, and then we can decide."

Maresca emphasised the importance of having a fully fit squad, stating, "The only thing I can say is that when you want to reach something important, you need 20 players." This update highlights the ongoing efforts to integrate Issahaku and other new arrivals into the Leicester City squad.