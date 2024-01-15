Leicester City manager praises 'exciting' Ghanaian winger Fatawu Issahaku despite red card

Leicester City FC manager Enzo Maresca has stated that Ghanaian winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has a lot to learn despite his impressive performances for the club.

Maresca made these comments after Leicester City lost 2-3 to Coventry City in the Sky Bet Championship, with Issahaku being sent off late in the first half for a dangerous tackle.

Maresca acknowledged that Issahaku is still young and has room for improvement, specifically mentioning that the player needs to learn to be more calm. However, Maresca also highlighted the progress Issahaku has made, citing his two goals and seven assists in 23 league games for The Foxes.

"Abdul is very young. He needs to learn many things. One of the things is he probably needs to be more calm. But it’s part of his process," he said.

Issahaku, who is on loan from Sporting Lisbon, has been a key player for Leicester City this season. His absence due to suspension will be felt, but Maresca remains confident in the team's ability to overcome this setback.