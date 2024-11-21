GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Ghana's No. 1

Leicester City manager Steve Cooper provides injury update on Jordan Ayew ahead of Chelsea showdown

Published on: 21 November 2024
Leicester City manager Steve Cooper says Ghana forward Jordan Ayew may be available when his outfit take on Chelsea in the English Premier League this weekend.

Ayew picked up an injury in Ghana’s 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Angola and subsequently missed Niger clash, held at the Accra Sports Stadium last Monday.

The former Crystal Palace forward scored a stunning free-kick as Ghana drew 1-1 with the Palancas Negras of Angola.

Following the injury, the experienced forward returned to Leicester for further assessment.

And ahead of their crucial game against Chelsea, Steve Copper has disclosed Ayew’s situation is not severe as initially thought to be, and could feature on Saturday against Chelsea.

"It's not a serious injury contrary to some reports. The hope is he may be available for the weekend, but we're a little inconclusive on that for the moment," he said.

Jordan Ayew joined Leicester City during the summer transfer window after ending his seven year spell with Crystal Palace.

The Black Stars forward has since been influential, scoring crucial goals for the Foxes in the Premier League.

Since joining the club, Ayew has racked up two goals in 10 Premier League appearances.

