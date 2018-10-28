Daniel Amartey's club owner Leicester City Srivaddhanaprabha killed in helicopter crash outside stadium

Ghanaian defender Daniel Amartey is facing more misery as his club Leicester City confirmed the death of chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha after his helicopter crashed outside the club's King Power Stadium on Saturday.

The club owner was among five people killed in the horrific accident that was captured by several cameras after a Premier League match at the stadium.

Srivaddhanaprabha had waited to check on the progress of Amartey after the Ghanaian suffered a horrific ankle injury during the club's 1-1 draw against West Ham at the stadium.

More than an hour after the club's 1-1 draw against West Ham, Srivaddhanaprabha's helicopter took off from the centre of the stadium's pitch, cleared the stands and crashed seconds later.

Srivaddhanaprabha had used the helicopter on matchdays to travel between the stadium and London.

And the club announced on Sunday he was indeed on board and did not survive the collision along with four others.

"It is with the deepest regret and a collective broken heart that we confirm our Chairman, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, was among those to have tragically lost their lives on Saturday evening when a helicopter carrying him and four other people crashed outside King Power Stadium. None of the five people on-board survived," a club statement read.

"The primary thoughts of everyone at the Club are with the Srivaddhanaprabha family and the families of all those on-board at this time of unspeakable loss.

"In Khun Vichai, the world has lost a great man. A man of kindness, of generosity and a man whose life was defined by the love he devoted to his family and those he so successfully led. Leicester City was a family under his leadership. It is as a family that we will grieve his passing and maintain the pursuit of a vision for the Club that is now his legacy."

The statement also announced the postponement of Tuesday's Carabao Cup match against Southampton.

Srivaddhanaprabha bought Leicester City in 2010 for a reported £39 million ($50 million). Six years later, the club won the Premier League at odds of 5,000-1.

Pictures and video posted on social media on Saturday showed flames and smoke billowing into the air from the crash site near the stadium car park.

According to a statement by Leicester police, emergency services flocked to the site of the crash to "establish the exact circumstances of the collision," while the Premier League, as well as clubs and players from around England, expressed their concern after hearing news of the crash.

"Thoughts from all at the Premier League are with everyone affected by tonight's incident," the Premier League tweeted.

On Sunday, small bouquets of flowers, as well as wreaths, were left outside the stadium by members of the public alongside a large image of the Hindu god Ganesh, which was also propped up among the flowers.

A small candle was placed in front of the flowers as people gathered at the stadium.