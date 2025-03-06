GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Leicester City players give Fatawu Issahaku a new nickname after bold hairstyle choice

Published on: 06 March 2025
Leicester City players have playfully given Ghana winger Fatawu Issahaku a new nickname after he turned up for training with a fresh hairstyle.

Issahaku, who is recovering from a season-ending injury, dyed his hair gold, sparking amusement among his teammates.

They immediately dubbed him Auntie Fatawu, explaining that the style is commonly associated with older women in Nigeria.

 

In a lighthearted video, Issahaku questioned the name, only to receive laughter and explanations from his teammates.

While the nickname has gone viral, Leicester fans will be more encouraged by the sight of the 22-year-old without crutches as he recovers.

Issahaku sustained his injury during Ghana’s AFCON 2025 qualifier against Angola, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

He underwent ACL surgery and is now on his way back to full fitness.

