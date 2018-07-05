Leicester City retains Ghana defender Daniel Amartey ahead of upcoming campaign

English Premier League side Leicester City has retained Daniel Amartey for the upcoming campaign.

Amartey joined the Foxes two seasons ago from Danish giants FC Copenhagen, endured a torrid campaign last term, having suffered two separate injuries.

The 23-year-old fell down the pecking order behind Wilfred Ndidi and Vicente Iborra in midfield but his versatility makes him a big asset.

The Ghana international can play in central defense and midfield as well as both full back positions.

Amartey has joined Leicester City’s pre-season camp in France.

The Foxes started their pre-season earlier this week but the versatile Ghanaian defender was not part as he was granted some extra days off.

He has finally joined his colleagues as they start preparations for the coming campaign.