Leicester City  set to make Fatawu Issahaku's loan move permanent

Leicester City are looking to secure a permanent move for Black Stars winger Fatawu Issahaku at the end of the season.

Issahaku, currently on loan with the English Championship side, has been making an impact, and sources from England indicate that the move could become permanent.

The Ghana international showcased his prowess by scoring his third goal of the season during Leicester City's recent 2-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship. Issahaku opened the scoring in the fourth minute, tapping into an empty net after a pass from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall. The experienced striker Jamie Vardy added the second goal in the 36th minute, securing the win for Enzo Maresca's side.

Leicester City continues to lead the Championship standings with 78 points from 32 matches, positioning themselves for a potential promotion to the Premier League at the end of the season.

If the reported move becomes official, it would mark a significant step for Fatawu Issahaku in his career, transitioning to a permanent role with Leicester City.