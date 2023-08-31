Leicester City sign Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku on loan

Leicester City have announced the signing of Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Isaahaku.

The 19-year-old joins the Foxes on loan from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon in the summer transfer window.

The highly-rated teenager is expected to help the former English champions return to the English Premier League following their demotion to the Championship.

“I’m so happy. This is an amazing moment for me, I’m happy to be here. For me, from looking at Leicester and how I felt about the coach, here is the best place for me," he said.

“This was the best moment for me to join Leicester. I chose them because I think they can grow me and help me mature. [Enzo Maresca] told me about the plans he has for me and how he wants me to play – how he wants to help me in my football.”

Fatawu has enormous experience at the international stage, representing Ghana at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He was also a member of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations squad in Cameroon.