Leicester City sign Ghanaian youngster Nathan Opoku

Published on: 31 January 2023
English Premier League side, Leicester City have signed Ghanaian midfielder Nathan Opoku.

The 21-year-old signed a three-year deal to join the Foxes from Syracuse University.

Opoku will immediately join Belgium outfit Oud-Heverlee Leuven on loan till the end of the season as he continues his development.

The attacking midfielder scored 4 goals in the Final Four, ending the season with 11 goals and 8 assists in NCAA. He also won the ACC and National Championship. 

Born in Accra, Ghana, Opoku moved to the United States, where he is majoring in Communication and Rhetorical Studies.

Before Syracuse University, he played the 2021 season with NAIA program Lindsey Wilson College, where he scored 19 goals in 19 matches.

