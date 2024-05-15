GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 15 May 2024
Leicester City target Michael Baidoo scores spectacular goal in Sweden

Leicester City target Michael Baidoo on Wednesday scored a stunning goal in IF Elfsborg's commanding victory over AIK in the Swedish top flight.

In a display of skill and determination, Baidoo intercepted the ball in midfield, embarked on a powerful run into the box, and unleashed a formidable strike from a tight angle that left the AIK goalkeeper helpless, sealing IF Elfsborg's emphatic 6-1 triumph.

This remarkable finish underscores Baidoo's status as one of the most coveted players in Europe this season.

 

With three goals in eight league appearances and two assists, including in Wednesday's match, his impact on the pitch is undeniable.

While Leicester City have shown keen interest in acquiring the former Ghana U-20 midfielder, Baidoo has garnered attention from various clubs across Europe, including Hull City, Middlesbrough, Maccabi Haifa, Ludogorets, Ferencvaros, and NEC Nijmegen.

Baidoo's journey to IF Elfsborg began when he was signed by Norwegian club Sandness Ulf in 2022 after showcasing his talent with former club Vision FC.

