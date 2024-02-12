Leicester City's Pereira commends Fatawu Issahaku after crucial victory over Watford

Leicester City defender Ricardo Pereira has lauded the outstanding contribution of Ghana winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku in securing a vital win for The Foxes in the Championship.

Issahaku played a pivotal role, particularly assisting Pereira in scoring during Leicester City's recent 2-1 triumph over Watford.

The victory not only showcased Leicester City's dominance but also solidified their position as frontrunners in the league, maintaining a commanding nine-point lead at the top of the standings.

Speaking after the game, Pereira expressed his appreciation for Issahaku's performance, stating, "Abdul Fatawu did a great job finding me in the box, and it was great, especially for our fans. It was really nice."

Issahaku, who started the match at Vicarage Road and played for 83 minutes, has been a consistent force for Leicester City in the Championship this season. With 25 appearances, two goals, and nine assists, the Ghanaian winger has played a crucial role in the team's success.

The match saw Zambian international Patson Daka open the scoring with a penalty in the 11th minute, followed by Pereira's goal in the 55th minute, assisted by the impressive Issahaku. Watford's Nigerian striker Emmanuel Dennis pulled one back in the 63rd minute.

Leicester City's victory was not only a testament to their collective prowess but also highlighted the individual brilliance of players like Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who continues to make a significant impact in the team's pursuit of the Championship title.