Leicester in search for Amartey's replacement as they target Elabdellaoui of Olympiacos

Leicester City are closing on a deal to sign Olympiacos right-back Omar Elabdellaoui to replace the injured Daniel Amartey.

The Ghana International has been out of action since suffering an injury in October 2018.

The Foxes are hoping to secure a deal for Elabdellaoui with a reported fee of €5million in the summer.

Danny Simpson is out of contract in the summer and the foxes are desperately looking for a back-up for Amartey before the start of the new season.

Elabdellaoui who is on Leicester’s radar has made 30 appearances for his club this season.

The 24-year old is likely to miss the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations for Ghana should he not recover on time before the tournament starts.