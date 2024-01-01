Leicester manager Enzo Maresca expresses concern over Abdul Fatawu Issahaku's AFCON availability

Leicester City Manager Enzo Maresca expresses deep concern regarding Ghana's youth star Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, awaiting news in the coming weeks about his availability for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi are called up for Nigeria, Patson Daka, for Zambia, while Issahaku's situation remains uncertain.

Ghana head coach Chris Hughton will reveal the final squad on Monday. The Foxes will be dealt a big blow if Issahaku's inclusion in the Black Stars squad list for the AFCON tournament in Cote d'Ivoire is confirmed.

Aside from the three Africans, defender Harry Soutar will also be away with Australia in the Asian Cup of Nations, also taking place in Qatar this month.

Maresca is unsure about the availability of African players, including Issahaku, against Huddersfield on New Year's Day.

AFCON players typically participate in New Year's Day matches before joining their national teams.

"We are still waiting for the federations' answer. We will see if we can have them available for the next game," says Maresca.

Issahaku has impressed with two goals and 7 assists in 21 Championship appearances for Leicester this season.