Leicester players attend funeral of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha in Thailand

Leicester City celebrated emphatically following Demarai Gray's goal and tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Leicester and Cardiff pay tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and those who lost their lives in last Saturday's tragic accident.

Leicester City players attended the funeral for club chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, who died in a helicopter crash a week ago, at a Bangkok temple on Sunday on the second day of a ceremony due to last one week.

The 60-year-old Thai billionaire died on Oct. 27 with four others when his helicopter crashed next to Leicester's King Power Stadium. The seven-day funeral started on Saturday in Bangkok.

The team -- including manager Claude Puel, striker Jamie Vardy and many others -- were seen arriving at the temple clad in black suits to pay their respects to the King Power founder.

They travelled to Thailand on Saturday after winning their Premier League match against Cardiff City, where tributes were brought onto the pitch before the game in memory of Srivaddhanaprabha.

Srivaddhanaprabha bought Leicester in 2010. The team went on to stun the world of football by winning the Premier League title against the odds in 2015-16.

Source: espn.co.uk