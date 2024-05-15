Leicester target Michael Baidoo scores and assists as Elfsborg destroy AIK Stockholm

Ghanaian midfielder Michael Baidoo responded to the reports that have been linking him to a move to Leicester City with an impressive performance on Monday.

The 25-year-old scored once and assisted another when IF Elfsborg thrashed AIK Stockholm 6-1 in the Swedish Allsvenskan Round 9 at the Boras Arena.

Ghanaian teenager Jalal Abdullai scored the scoring of the match to put Elfsborg ahead after six minutes after he was set up by Baidoo.

He scored again moments later to stretch the lead before Ahmed Qasem scored to increase the advantage for the home side on the brink of half-time.

Baidoo got his goal of the match a few minutes into the second half after an excellent move saw him weaved through the AIK defence.

Qasem scored his second goal of the encounter in the 60th minute before wrapping up the mauling with a hat-trick a minute away from the final whistle.

Kosovan midfielder Bersant Celina got the consolation goal for AIK in the 73rd minute. The visitors finished the game with ten men after Mads Thychosen was sent off.

Baidoo, who is attracting suitors for a summer transfer, has 3 goals and two assists in eight appearances for Elfsborg this campaign.