Lens defender Kevin Danso attracts interest from Premier League

RC Lens center-back Kevin Danso's recent impressive performances at his club Lens in France have put him on the radar of some prominent teams in Europe and looks set to move in the summer.

The Austrian-born defender has attracted interest from some unnamed clubs in the English Premier League according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Romano further explains that initial negotiations have taken place regarding the transfer of the 24-year-old.

Danso has also been targeted by clubs in Spain and Italy.

https://twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1651197987102552066?s=20

Danso moved to RC Lens from Augsburg in 2021 for €5.5 million. His trip to France will most certainly come to an end this summer despite his contract which is valid until 2026.

He has played every minute for his team in the French Ligue 1 this season with a goal and an assist.

Danso who started his career in England with Reading has also had stints with Southampton and German outfit Fortuna Dusseldorf.

He has been enjoying his stay in the French Ligue 1 together with Black Stars midfielder Salis Abdul Samed who also plies his trade for RC Lens.