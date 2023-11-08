Lens midfielder Salis Abdul Samed opens up about season struggles and redemption

Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed has candidly addressed his performance this season as a central midfielder for RC Lens in Ligue 1, receiving a rating of 6.4/10 in 11 games from Flash Score.

This rating has left Lens fans somewhat disappointed, considering successes with the team in the previous season.

The 23-year-old was named the best midfielder of the French Ligue 1 last season by news agency Get French Football News following his impressive display in the competition.

In an exclusive interview, Abdul Samed admitted to taking an extended vacation, neglecting his training for an entire month.

He acknowledged that this decision had a detrimental impact on his fitness and form, making it challenging for him to meet his usual standards.

"I went on vacation wanting to cut it completely. I didn't do anything for a month, it's the first and last time! It's not for me: I need to run all the time, to work, to expend energy," he said.

Abdul Samed recognized the importance of recovering quickly, especially with the impending Champions League matches on the horizon.

"The recovery was very hard, I understood from the first training session. I told the coach the truth: I didn't do anything, it's my fault, I'm paying for it but I'm going to work hard, as usual.

He expressed his determination to regain his peak performance level to contribute effectively to the team.

Ultimately, Abdul Samed's honesty about his temporary break from training and the subsequent consequences serves as a valuable lesson, despite the initial setback to his season.

"It's a good lesson. It killed my start to the season a bit, I couldn't play a full match. I knew that the Champions League was coming and that I had to quickly find my level to be able to help the team.