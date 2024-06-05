Lens to consider offers for Ghana midfielder Salis Abdul Samed

RC Lens are set to consider offers for their midfielder Salis Abdul Samed as the club aims to raise â‚¬100 million from player transfers to fund their operations for the next season.

Samed is among seven players who could be sold this summer, with the Ghana international valued at â‚¬8 million.

Samed joined Lens from Clermont Foot in 2022 for â‚¬5 million and quickly became a key player for the team. His impressive performances earned him a one-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until June 2028. He played a significant role in helping Lens secure a runners-up position in Ligue 1 and qualification for the Champions League, raising hopes for his continued impact.

However, Samed has struggled to maintain the same level of performance this season. The 23-year-old midfielder has faced challenges with consistency, leading to a loss of confidence from coach Franck Haise. This has resulted in reduced playing time, with Samed starting only 17 games in Ligue 1 this season and just eight games in 2024.

Lens' decision to potentially sell Samed comes as part of a broader strategy to meet their ambitious financial goals. The club's management is looking to capitalise on player sales to ensure they can fund their operations and continue to compete at the highest levels in both domestic and European competitions.