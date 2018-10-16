Leonard Tawiah expresses readiness to re-join Hearts of Oak

Former Hearts of Oak midfielder Leonard Tawiah insists he will not reject an opportunity to rejoin the club if approached.

Tawiah left the Phobians to move to Lebanese side Ahkaa Ahly Alay following his contract expiration after a stellar 2016/2017 campaign.

The former Sekondi Hasaacas midfielder is back in the country and is clubless after his stay in the Middle East came to an end.

"I’m ready to play in the local league again. I have learned a lot in Lebanon. But it’s now history" he told Aseda FM in Takoradi

"Hearts of Oak is a bigger platform and therefore I won’t hesitate when givene the chance to play for them again"

The 25 year-old played a significant role for Hearts of Oak in the 2016/2017 season as they finished 3rd on the league standings as well as emerging runners-up in the FA Cup.