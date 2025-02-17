Leroy Kwadwo scores, but 1860 München fall to Dynamo Dresden

German-Ghanaian defender Leroy Kwadwo’s early strike was not enough to salvage a disappointing defeat for 1860 MÃ¼nchen, as they fell 5-2 to Dynamo Dresden in an action-packed 3. Liga clash on Sunday evening.

The game at the Rudolf-Harbig-Stadion began in explosive fashion, with Dresden taking the lead in the 7th minute through Christoph Daferner’s clinical finish. Kwadwo responded quickly for 1860 MÃ¼nchen, leveling the score just two minutes later with a composed left-footed shot from inside the box. However, Dresden quickly regained control, with Daferner adding another goal in the 33rd minute, followed by Andi Hoti’s strike just before halftime, putting them 3-1 up.

Despite a valiant effort from 1860 MÃ¼nchen, which included a penalty conversion by Maximilian Wolfram in injury time, goals from Tony Menzel in the 64th minute and Jakob Lemmer in the 71st minute sealed the win for Dresden. Kwadwo, who had been a solid presence at the back and on the ball, played 66 minutes but could not inspire a comeback as 1860 MÃ¼nchen were left to rue missed opportunities.

With the loss, Dresden extended their dominance in their head-to-head record with 1860 MÃ¼nchen.