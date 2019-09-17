Let Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah know his fate – JE Sarpong

Veteran Ghana coach, J.E Saprong has criticized the Sports Ministry and the Normalisation Committee for their handling of Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah’s contract saga.

The former Hearts and Kotoko coach said it was important for the Sports Ministry and the Normalisation Committee to take definite decision on Kwasi Appiah.

With just two months left for the team to embark on another World Cup qualification assignment coach Sarpong asserts it will be important for issues to be resolved before the team takes on Comoros on November 13.

“I’m not happy with the current situation. It affects our ranking because we are not playing any football. When somebody has done something and you call him, tell him that you want to keep or sack him.

He has submitted his report and they haven’t called for a meeting to discuss anything so he is also in a limbo”. “He is human and can’t start going to the training field when he does not know his fate.

They should come clear on his future, he said. It has been over two months since the Black Stars were knocked out of the AFCON by the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia.

‘A Year of Return’ dream was botched by a penalty miss by striker Caleb Ekuban with the nation having to wait for another two years to get a shot at ending a trophy drought that has spanned over three decades.

Prior to the tournament, there were questions about the future of coach Kwasi Appiah who was given a short-term contract following the expiration of his initial two-year deal.

A statement by President of the Normalization Committee stating that Kwasi Appiah’s would be relieved of his post in the event that Ghana returned home from Egypt without the trophy appeared to have brought some finality to the issue.

However, months after returning from the tournament, the fate of Kwasi Appiah is still up in the air with neither the government nor GFA showing any indication of firing him or extending his contract.

Source: Finder Sports